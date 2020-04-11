Left Menu
MHA objects to 'dilution' of lockdown in WB; Mamata says nation not fighting 'communal virus'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 23:56 IST
Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a war of words broke out between the Centre and the TMC government in West Bengal, with the Home Ministry accusing the state of "gradual dilution" of curbs and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retorting the country is not fighting any "communal virus" but a disease. The home ministry on Saturday objected to what it called was a "gradual dilution" of lockdown in West Bengal, and said shops of non-essential goods were allowed to open in the state and the police granted permission to religious gatherings.

In a communication to the chief secretary and the DGP of West Bengal, the ministry also said there was no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets in many areas, including Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala, where social-distancing norms were violated. Most of these localities are minority-dominated, and the state BJP unit has repeatedly alleged that lockdown was not properly enforced in such areas.

The home ministry also said such activities are in violation of the central government's orders issued from time to time under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and are liable for penal action. Commenting on the Centre's observations, Banerjee said the Union government is only interested in "extra vigilance in some specific areas".

"We are not fighting any communal virus, we are fighting a disease spreading through human contact. Wherever we find any problem, steps will be taken to ensure that the lockdown is imposed there, but that doesn't mean shops would remain closed... We are keeping a close watch," she told reporters at the state secretariat. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers, Banerjee said that she raised the issue of some union ministers spreading "canards" against the state through "fake news". "In the meeting, we told the PM that we are cooperating with the Centre, but there are some people and leaders who are spreading fake news about the state and engaging in dirty games... We don't stand to lose or gain anything by increasing or decreasing the (COVID-19)death figures," she said.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh came out in support of the Centre and accused the TMC government of not doing enough to enforce the lockdown, especially in minority-dominated places. Banerjee, earlier this week, had slammed the BJP's IT cell for spreading fake news against the state's health department over COVID-19 cases, and asked it to refrain from "petty politics" in the time of crisis.

