AICC instructs cadres to reach out to poor on Ambedkar Jayanti

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:57 IST
AICC instructs cadres to reach out to poor on Ambedkar Jayanti
AICC's in-charge for organisation KC Venugopal. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked all its State, District and Block units to celebrate the Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday by reaching out to poor, needy and marginalised sections with all possible help in the difficult situation arising out of the COVID-19 lockdown. It has stressed that all activities thereof should be undertaken in strict adherence to the social distancing norms and safety guidelines.

In a circular issued by the AICC, in-charge for the organisation, KC Venugopal to PCCs, frontal organisations and departments to commemorate the Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, it has been directed that all functions at the PCC headquarters and DCCs should be carried out strictly following the lockdown and health protocols issued by the government and health authorities. The circular specifically asks the PCCs to avoid all sorts of congregation and assembly while holding functions on this day. Leaders and party workers have been asked to observe the Ambedkar Jayanti at their homes to pay respect to Babasaheb BR Ambedkar.

The AICC has instructed the PCCs to actively engage in the distribution of food and essential items to the affected people on the day. On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb, the party has reaffirmed and reiterated its commitment to work for the marginalised and downtrodden sections as envisaged by Dr BR Ambedkar, the circular further adds. (ANI)

