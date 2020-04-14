Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown extended till May 3, some relaxations may be allowed after April 20: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:02 IST
Lockdown extended till May 3, some relaxations may be allowed after April 20: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to nation on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas. Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, he said. "Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the prime minister told citizens.

Modi said India has managed to contain the pandemic well compared to many developed countries due to its holistic approach in dealing with the crisis and sacrifices made by people of the country in the fight produced tangible results. The prime minister sought the support of the people in seven areas, including taking care of elderly people, maintaining social distancing and helping the poor and downtrodden.

"If India would not have adopted a holistic approach if an integrated approach was not initiated, India's situation would have been different (compared to many developed countries). It is clear from the experiences of the past few days that the path we have chosen is right," the prime minister said. India, he said, received huge benefits from the 21-day lockdown in checking the pandemic, adding that the country has dealt with the situation better with "limited resources".

The lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire at midnight on April 14. The prime minister said some relaxation may be allowed in some areas and the scope of coronavirus testing will be expanded significantly.

"Till April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be tested on how much they are adhering to the lockdown; how much the areas have protected themselves from coronavirus. It will be observed. "Some necessary activities may be allowed in areas that will pass this litmus test; areas which will not be among the hotspots and are less likely to turn into hotspots," he said. The prime minister said India may have paid a big economic price, but there can be no alternative to saving human lives.

"India's fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly," Modi said, adding that there is adequate stock of medicines and rations in the country. The fight against COVID-19 will be made more stringent in the next one week, he said, asserting that new hotspots will create new crises. India has reported 10,363 cases of the virus infection and 339 deaths so far.

The drastic pan-India lockdown had shone the spotlight on the miseries of lakhs of migrant workers whose journeys on foot from several urban centers to their villages hundreds of kilometers away grabbed headlines for many days last month. The catastrophic effect of the lockdown on the overall economy and livelihoods of migrant and daily wage workers triggered severe concerns following which a number of chief ministers in their video conference with Modi on Saturday sought some kind of relaxation for a number of sectors.

Late last month, the government announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package aimed at providing relief to those hit hard by the lockdown as well as an insurance cover for healthcare professionals handling virus-infected people. Modi said India has done well in containing the pandemic compared to many other countries.

"You are fulfilling your duties like a disciplined soldier," Modi said, hailing the people for their support in stemming the spread of the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Could the new coronavirus weaken 'anti-vaxxers'?

An American mother-of-three is a long-time member of anti-vaxxer groups online a small but vocal global community that believes vaccines are a dangerous con and refuse to immunize themselves or their children. But COVID-19 is shaking her vi...

Trump hits back at media, accuses of misinformation on COVID 19

Accusing the American media of giving unfair coverage to his fight against the coronavirus, a combative US President Donald Trump came out with videos and news reports appreciating his administrations efforts in containing the spread of COV...

Sport-On this day: Born April 15, 1957: Evelyn Ashford, American sprinter

On a warm July 1983 day in the Colorado mountains, a slender American woman literally reached the peak of female sprinting when she smashed the womens 100 metres world record that German athletes had owned for a decade.Evelyn Ashford had be...

Evan Spiegel series dropped by Quibi

Streaming service Quibi is not moving forward with a series based on success of Snapchat and its founder Evan Spiegel. The platform had announced the project at the SXSW film festival last year. According to Variety, the series to be base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020