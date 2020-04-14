Left Menu
Follow lockdown norms with complete restraint and determination: JP Nadda

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has appealed to people to follow the COVID-19 lockdown norms "with complete restraint and determination".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:06 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has appealed to people to follow the COVID-19 lockdown norms "with complete restraint and determination". "Prime Minister Modi today announced that the countrywide lockdown will be extended till May 3. We have to follow it with complete restraint and determination. I have complete faith that the way we have followed every instruction so far in unison, we will continue to do so and will defeat corona," the BJP President said on Twitter.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, which was scheduled to end today, has been extended till May 3. Earlier, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

