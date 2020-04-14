Left Menu
Mass testing key to fighting coronavirus but India critically short of testing kits: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that mass testing is key to fighting the coronavirus but India is critically short of testing kits.

14-04-2020
Mass testing key to fighting coronavirus but India critically short of testing kits: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that mass testing is key to fighting the coronavirus but India is critically short of testing kits. "India delayed the purchase of testing kits and is now critically short of them. With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also lent voice to the idea that more tests will give the real picture of coronavirus crisis in India. She said that she has requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase coronavirus testing in the state.

"I had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in which I requested him to increase coronavirus testing in the state. Out of the deaths that took place in the state, the corona test reports of five persons came after their deaths. The testing system is still very bad in the state. It needs to be more organised. More tests will give us the correct picture," she tweeted. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

