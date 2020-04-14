Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz say near unity deal to end political deadlock

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:31 IST
Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz say near unity deal to end political deadlock

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and political rival Benny Gantz were nearing a deal on Tuesday to form a national emergency government to battle the coronavirus crisis and end the country's unprecedented political deadlock.

Gantz's 28-day mandate to put together a ruling coalition after last month's inconclusive election was due to expire at midnight, but President Reuven Rivlin, who is overseeing the coalition talks, extended it for two days. Rivlin did so, his office said, "on the understanding that they are very close to reaching an agreement."

Gantz and Netanyahu met overnight in an effort to settle their differences, after which the sides said they had made "significant progress". A second meeting on Tuesday ended with a joint statement saying the negotiating teams would resume talks on Wednesday evening, hours before the new deadline. The impasse, after national elections in April and September 2019 and again in March, raised the prospect of a fourth ballot, complicating any plans for economic recovery once the coronavirus outbreak eases.

During the past year of stalemate, Israel has been run by a caretaker government under the leadership of Netanyahu, who is under criminal indictment on corruption charges which he denies. Without a deal between the right-wing Netanyahu and center-left Gantz, it will be up to parliament to pick a candidate who would then have 14 days to form a government. Failure to do so would automatically trigger a snap election.

Israeli media reports said the deal being formulated would see Netanyahu, in power consecutively for the past 11 years, serving as prime minister for another 18 months after which Gantz, a former armed forces chief, would take over. "Netanyahu, this is our moment of truth. It's either a national emergency government or, God forbid, a fourth election which would be expensive and, in this crisis period, gratuitous," Gantz said on Monday in broadcast remarks.

The enormity of the coronavirus crisis, Gantz said, had led him to break his campaign promise not to sit in a government led by a prime minister facing criminal charges. Israel has reported almost 12,000 COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths. Restrictions to stem coronavirus transmission have confined most Israelis to their homes, forcing many businesses to close and sending unemployment soaring to more than 25%.

Netanyahu said on Monday his cabinet could formulate an "exit strategy" as soon as this weekend, though he cautioned restrictions on the economy and education would be relaxed gradually and that there would be no full return to routine before a coronavirus vaccine is discovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

G7 favors debt standstill for poorest countries, if G20 agrees

Finance ministers and central bankers from G7 countries said Tuesday they favor a temporary halt to debt payments from the worlds poorest countries, but only if G20 governments also agree. Noting that poor countries face the most hardship i...

Esports-Verstappen to race in virtual Aussie Supercar series

Max Verstappen flew to Australia last month for a race that was cancelled but the Red Bull Formula One driver will get some virtual Aussie action on Wednesday as a wildcard in the V8 Supercars All-Stars Eseries. With Formula Ones season sta...

Burglary accused with quarantine stamp gets bail as officials refuse to lodge him in prison

A quarantine stamp led to the release of a 19-year-old burglary accused on bail in Telangana as authorities refused to lodge him in prison over COVID-19 fears after he was remanded to judicial custody by a court, police said on Tuesday. The...

German league delays decision on Bundesliga return

The German Football League DFL announced Tuesday that a decision about whether the Bundesliga could resume next month has been pushed back by a week until April 23. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DFL suspended top-flight football in G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020