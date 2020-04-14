Left Menu
Development News Edition

Obama endorses Democrat Biden's 2020 presidential campaign

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:34 IST
Obama endorses Democrat Biden's 2020 presidential campaign
Representative image Image Credit:

Former U.S. President Barack Obama finally endorsed his vice president Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Tuesday in an effort to bring the Democratic Party together ahead of the election. After staying on the sidelines as a record high number of Democratic candidates fought for the right to take on President Donald Trump at the Nov. 3 election, Obama gave his support to Biden in a video posted online.

"Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now," Obama said in the video. The endorsement by the first black U.S. president came after Biden's last remaining rival in the Democratic nominating race, Senator Bernie Sanders, backed Biden on Monday.

Obama had publicly remained neutral as Biden, who served him for eight years in the White House, at first struggled to impose himself on the 2020 Democratic race then swept to victory in a series of primaries in March. Obama "is a uniting partner in helping bridge this party after an intense primary and paving the road ahead," said Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright.

Three years after they departed the White House, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle remain two of the most beloved figures in the Democratic Party. Trump won in 2016 vowing to reverse many of the two-term president's policies. Obama's popularity within the Democratic Party could bolster Biden, particularly among demographic groups with which he has struggled. A CNN poll released when Obama left office showed more than 70% of voters under the age of 34 viewed him favorably as did 90% of self-described liberals.

"Because he is so popular and the comparison between President Trump and Barack Obama is so stark, it will be such a unifying, motivating factor," said Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor and longtime party official. The former president's support also gives Biden access to a network of donors and other allies, some of whom were initially cool to the former vice president.

"If in fact I win, get ready to suit up," Biden told a group of former Obama officials at a fundraiser in Washington in November.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Pay tribute to Ambedkar by reading preamble at home, providing relief to poor: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Tuesday to pay their tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by reading the preamble to the Constitution and contributing as much as possible to help the needy during the COVID...

Punjab to follow curfew till May 3: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the state would follow complete curfew till May 3, in line with the extension in the national lockdown. The Punjab government had earlier announced extension of curfew restrictions till ...

Five more test positive for coronavirus in Nashik district

With five more persons from Malegaon testing positive for coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the number of COVID-cases in Nashik district has gone up to 42, officials said. All of them were contacts of coronavirus positive cases and are alre...

Google launches free tool to create short YouTube videos

As businesses struggle to shift from the traditional to the digital space given the current pandemic crisis, Google has released a new beta tool that lets you create short YouTube videos.Called Video Builder, the free tool animates static i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020