Irish rival leaders sign off on initial government deal - internal email

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:54 IST
Irish rival leaders sign off on initial government deal - internal email

The leaders of Ireland's rival Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties have reached a broad agreement aimed at attracting enough additional support to form a new government, according to an internal email to Fine Gael lawmakers seen by Reuters.

The centre-right parties, who have swapped power throughout the nation's history but have never formed a coalition together, need the support of at least one smaller party or eight independent lawmakers to reach a majority. Their two negotiating teams finalised a joint paper setting out broad policy goals on Monday that Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael agreed to at a meeting, Fine Gael lawmakers were told.

"The Taoiseach (Prime Minister) has asked me to inform the parliamentary party that he met Micheal Martin earlier today and that they have agreed a policy framework document that could form the basis for a Programme for Government," Fine Gael chairman Martin Heydon said in the email. "They reaffirmed their commitment to forming a majority government of 3 or more parties/groups that will last 5 years with full and equal partnership between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail at its centre."

The document will be discussed by Fine Gael lawmakers on Wednesday before negotiations can start with other parties and any eventual coalition deal will also need to be approved by rank and file members of the historic rivals.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

