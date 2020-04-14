Left Menu
Meghalaya govt restricts inter-district movement during lockdown 2.0

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday informed that inter-district movement will be restricted amid the lockdown and said that detailed government advisory will be issued and notified on the supply of essential commodities.

Meghalaya govt restricts inter-district movement during lockdown 2.0
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday informed that inter-district movement will be restricted amid the lockdown and said that detailed government advisory will be issued and notified on the supply of essential commodities. "The cabinet decided to follow the old protocols to which new notification will be issued," said the Chief Minister, while informing that inter-district movement will be restricted.

On the COVID-19 positive case, the Chief Minister informed that one of the relatives of the patient had a travel history to some of the affected countries. "We cannot say it will full proof evidence but the most likely scenario is linked to one of the family members' travel history. We are still investigating the matter," the Chief Minister said. He urged the citizen not to stigmatise patient or their family members, as the virus can attack anybody, it does not look at caste, creed, religion or geographical boundaries.

"It is time for the citizens to act responsibly. I would urge the citizens of Meghalaya, particularly Shillong city not to stigmatise. This is the time when we have to show to the rest of the world and the country that we are together and we will fight this together," the release quoted him as saying. The Meghalaya government earlier in the day imposed 48 hours curfew in Shillong with the first case of coronavirus being detected in the state capital on April 12. (ANI)

