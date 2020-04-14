Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committees to suggest how to tackle financial crisis: Uddhav

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:32 IST
Committees to suggest how to tackle financial crisis: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the state government has set up an experts paneland a cabinet sub-committee to suggest steps to tackle the financial crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. In a webcast, the chief minister said the ministers' group has been set up under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The experts panel includes scientist Raghunath Mashelkar, economists Ajit Ranade and Vijay Kelkar and banker Deepak Parekh, he said. The two committees will look at how to avoid or mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic in coming days, the chief minister said.

A decision on which industries can be started will be taken after April 20, he said. Thackeray also said that he had spoken to religious leaders, and the disease does not discriminate between religions and castes.

"Do not be in danger and do not let others be in danger," he said. The state government has made adequate arrangements for 5.44 lakh migrant workers, for whom 4,346 shelters have been set up, he said.

"They are being given two meals and breakfast. Doctors have been appointed for them," Thackeray said, adding that authorities were also trying to ensure that these stranded workers don't get depressed or demoralised..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow's lockdown permit system fuels surveillance fears

Moscow authorities said on Tuesday they had revoked 900,000 travel permits for use during the coronavirus lockdown because they contained false data, fuelling fears that the state was using the epidemic to tighten its surveillance of citize...

U.S. CDC reports 579,005 coronavirus cases, 22,252 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 579,005 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 24,156 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 310 to 22,252.The CDC reported its tal...

Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future

Rolex, Patek Philippe and Chanel will not exhibit at MCH Groups Baselworld watch and jewellery trade show in 2021, they said on Tuesday, another blow to the flagging event that has already seen high-profile exits including Swatch Group. The...

Virender Sehwag pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary. Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020