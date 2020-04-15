Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trudeau: It will be weeks before Canada restarts economy

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 15-04-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 02:38 IST
Trudeau: It will be weeks before Canada restarts economy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday it will still be weeks before Canada can start reopening the economy and the country's most populous province announced that all nonessential businesses will be closed until at least May 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ontario extended its state of emergency for another 28 days. Ontario premier Doug Ford said Ontario's schools will not reopen on May 4 as it is too soon to relax measures as the province continues to fight the new coronavirus.

“Everyone is very interested to know when things are going to get back to normal, when they'll be able to go back to work,” Trudeau said. “The reality is, it is going to be weeks still. We recognize that it is going to be important to get our economy going and we will have to do it in phases.” Canada has more than 26,880 confirmed cases including 898 deaths. More than half the deaths in the country have occurred in long-term care homes.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. Trudeau also said that anyone returning from overseas without a credible isolation plan will be required to quarantine in a hotel.

The new rule begins at midnight. Trudeau said an inadequate plan includes those who plan stay with many elderly family members. The federal government will pay the costs. The US-Canada border remains closed to all nonessential travel. Canada is still receiving repatriation flights for Canadians who have been stranded abroad. Trudeau said travel restrictions will remain for many weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF chief economist says 100 countries seek pandemic aid; more resources may be needed

The International Monetary Funds 1 trillion in lending capacity is quite substantial to help members deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but further resources may be needed as the full brunt of the crisis reaches developing countries, its c...

Former aide accuses Biden of sexual assault, campaign denies it

A former aide to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has in several media interviews accused him of sexually assaulting her nearly 30 years ago when he was a U.S. senator, an assertion that Bidens campaign has strongly den...

Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases

Iraq has suspended the licence of the Reuters news agency after it published a story saying the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country was higher than officially reported.Iraqs media regulator said it was revoking Reuters licence...

Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases

Between 10 and 20 of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020