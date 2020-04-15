Kirit Somaiya writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeks action into Bandra incident
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh seeking an action into the Bandra incident.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:39 IST
"I have received a video and notes on yesterday's Bandra incident, sending you for appropriate action," Somaiya stated in the letter.
More than 1,000 migrant workers gathered outside the station in Bandra here on Tuesday and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
