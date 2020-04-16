Left Menu
Development News Edition

High-level North Korean defector wins South parliament seat

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:36 IST
High-level North Korean defector wins South parliament seat

A former senior North Korean diplomat won a constituency seat in South Korea's parliamentary elections, the first such achievement among tens of thousands of North Koreans who have fled their authoritarian, impoverished homeland. Thae Yong Ho, a former minister at the North Korean Embassy in London who resettled in South Korea with his family in 2016, was elected as a lawmaker representing a district in Seoul's most affluent Gangnam neighborhood, internationally known for rapper PSY's 2012 hit song, “Gangnam Style.” “Republic of Korea (South Korea) is my motherland. Gangnam is my hometown,” an emotional Thae said at his campaigning office. “I thank you (Gangnam residents) for selecting me to become the first (defector) from North Korea to win a constituency ... I'll only uphold your order and work hard.” Thae later bowed deeply and waved his hands with his fingers making V signs. Tears stood in his eyes, when Thae started signing South Korea's national anthem with his supporters.

Thae ran on the ticket of the main conservative opposition United Future Party, which has called for a harder line on North Korea's nuclear ambition and its record of widespread human rights abuses. North Korea wasn't a main election issue for Wednesday's elections, which were overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling liberal Democratic Party, which espouses rapprochement with North Korea, won landslide victories as South Korea's virus infections slow.

Before the elections, Thae said he decided to run for a parliamentary seat to help South Koreans understand the true nature of North Korea and map a better unification policy. He has said his election would also give hope to North Koreans suffering from the North's harshness. Another North Korean defector who became a South Korean lawmaker was a proportional representative of a party, rather than being elected from a district.

It's unusual for a member of the North's ruling elite to defect to South Korea. About 33,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea in the past two decades, but most were rural residents escaping poverty. Thae has said he decided to flee because he didn't want his children to live “miserable” lives in North Korea and he fell into “despair” after watching North Korean leader Kim Jong Un execute officials and pursue development of nuclear weapons.

North Korea has called him “human scum” and accused him of embezzling government money and committing other crimes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks districts to prepare database of stranded migrants

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has directed collectors to prepare a data of all migrant workers stranded in their districts, whether their basic needs are being met and if psychological counselling is being provided to them in vi...

6.50 lakh medical kits to fight coronavirus dispatched from China: Indian envoy

The coronavirus medical test equipment being procured by India from China to combat the pandemic gathered pace on Thursday as 6.50 lakh Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits were dispatched to the country. In a tweet, Indias Ambassad...

COVID-19: Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy and others team up to supply meals for healthcare staff

Hollywood stars Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy along with her husband Ben Falcone, and Joel McHale have joined hands to supply meals to healthcare staff leading the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The quartet, along with Aimee C...

Centre needs to control main national system; CMs need to be given more powers to handle COVID-19: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.

Centre needs to control main national system CMs need to be given more powers to handle COVID-19 Cong leader Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020