COVID-19: Goa may enter green zone by April 20

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:29 IST
COVID-19: Goa may enter green zone by April 20

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday retweeted BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh's post on Twitter, indicating that Goa might be the first state to enter the green zone of the COVID-19 pandemic by April 20. Taking to Twitter, Santosh had earlier said that if all goes according to the government's plan, Goa would be the first state to be declared a green zone by April 20.

The senior BJP leader had also urged citizens to keep their eyes and ears to the ground. The coastal state had reported seven COVID-19 positive cases, of which six patients have recovered and one is being treated at a designated hospital in Margao.

Of the two districts in the state, South Goa has already been declared a "green zone" by the Union health ministry. The health ministry has categorised all districts in India into different COVID-19 zones. A district that has not reported positive coronavirus cases can be marked under the green zone and lockdown may be eased a little at such places.

