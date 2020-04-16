Left Menu
Action will be taken if guidelines not followed during wedding of Kumarswamy son: K'taka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that action will be taken against former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy without a second thought if guidelines are not followed during his son Nikhil's wedding.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that action will be taken against former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy without a second thought if guidelines are not followed during his son Nikhil's wedding. Asked about the wedding of Kumaraswamy's son for which preparations were seen yesterday at his farmhouse near Bidadi at Ramnagar, Narayan said, "If Kumaraswamy does not follow guidelines (issued by central government), action will be taken against him without a second thought."

"Kumaraswamy has made a public statement that guidelines will be followed. He is a people representative. He's in public life for a long time. He should abide by guidelines. Since he's in responsible position for a long time, he was Chief Minister of Karnataka, he's also an MLA from Ramnagar, so guidelines must be followed in his son's marriage as per the rules amid COVID-19 scare. After the marriage there must not be any excuses, he can't say that people came without invitation," Narayan told ANI. "Will ask the concerned authority to film the entire event and document it. He should not take any excuses, definitely he should abide, nothing should go wrong later," he added.

Kumaraswamy has said that only his family members will attend the marriage and there will be around 60 to 70 people. "All guidelines will be followed as per the central government," he said. Kumaraswamy requested people not to attend the marriage.

Followers, party leaders and party workers will be invited for the reception after the situation normalises, Kumaraswamy added. The wedding will take place on Friday. (ANI)

