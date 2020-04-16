Mamata urges opposition parties not to indulge in politics over food grain distribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged opposition parties to refrain from indulging in politics over food grain distribution and said steps have been taken to ensure everybody gets their ration from state-run shops. Barring 10 per cent of the population, almost everyone has received ration, she said, adding that the state would soon have a new food supplies secretary.

"I would urge everybody not to indulge in politics over the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengal. Some political parties are also spreading rumours over the PDS system. I want to assure people that each of them would get food grains at the rations shops. There is no dearth of grains," the chief minister said. Opposition BJP and the CPI(M) have alleged that beneficiaries, especially the poor, were not getting food grains from state-run ration shops. There have been reports of clashes in parts of the state after people complained of not receiving enough food grains.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Thursday said apart from the four districts pointed out by the Union government as COVID-19 hotbeds, the state has also taken up containment measures in other areas. During a meeting at the secretariat, the state cabinet decided that people would be allowed to register their property deeds online from April 20.

The registration fees has been reduced by 20 per cent, with a ceiling of maximum 20,000 on registration of all e-deeds under the new system. Banerjee also said there have been reports of people gathering in large numbers outside banks at some places.

"I have got such reports from West Burdwan and some other areas. Some bank branches are sending messages to their customers to avail certain financial schemes without informing the police. "Banks should not ask customers to turn up on one particular day. They should inform the local administration beforehand. The chief secretary will take up the matter with bank authorities," said Banerjee, who is also the chief of the Tiranmool Congress (TMC).

Reacting to Banerjee's comments on the PDS system, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the TMC government is trying to drive home political brownie points over the issue. "In many areas of the state, TMC leaders are in-charge of ration distribution. Who are they to do it? This ration is being provided by the central government, it should be distributed through the government mechanism," Ghosh said.

In another development, Banerjee said the state government will now allow sweet shops to remain open from 8 am to 4 pm from Friday from the earlier prescribed timing of 12 pm to 4 pm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.