COVID-19 pandemic a huge challenge, but also an opportunity: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a "huge challenge but it is also an opportunity". "The COVID-19 pandemic is a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity. We need to mobilise our huge pool of scientists, engineers and data experts to work on innovative solutions needed during the crisis," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

With an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total cases, 11,906 cases are active, while 1,992 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.

As many as 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.