Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal asks AAP workers to help needy, says it is 'true patriotism'

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to help those in need. He said that this is "true patriotism".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:24 IST
Kejriwal asks AAP workers to help needy, says it is 'true patriotism'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to help those in need. He said that this is "true patriotism". "This is a very difficult period. My appeal to all Aam Aadmi Party workers is that if they find any person in trouble, then help him in every possible way. This is true patriotism. This is humanity. This is the true worship of God," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

As many as 1,767 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi so far, out of which 67 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. There have been 42 deaths in the national capital, 911 patients are admitted to hospitals, of which 27 are in ICUs and 6 are on ventilators, the minister added.

Jain also said that the government has received 42,000 rapid testing kits which will be used in containment zones starting tomorrow. The Delhi government has declared as many as 68 areas in the capital as containment zones to check the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS docs to give medical advice to non-COVID patients over phone

All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, New Delhi, on Saturday, stated that starting April 20 onwards, doctors will call up patients, who are undergoing treatment at the institute and had been advised follow-up, to give them the requ...

Malaysia urged to allow Rohingya refugee boats to land

Human Rights Watch said Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic doesnt justify Malaysias turning away of overloaded boats carrying Muslim Rohingya and risking the refugees lives. The New York-based rights group noted that Malaysia had recent...

Lesotho's under-fire PM deploys army to 'restore order'

Lesothos embattled prime minister on Saturday announced he had deployed the military onto the streets to restore order saying some law enforcement institutions, which he did not name, were undermining democracy. Prime Minister Thomas Thaban...

Study links exercising with mental fitness

While indulging in sports activities and exercising has been proved to improve ones cognitive performance, researchers have now explored the type and the duration of exercising programs that will keep the mind in top shape. The large scale ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020