Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtual working, digital living to overcome COVID-19 social distancing challenges: Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called for the "integration of knowledge and technology to overcome challenges" arising out of social distancing that may continue even after the coronavirus pandemic dies down.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 06:57 IST
Virtual working, digital living to overcome COVID-19 social distancing challenges: Chandrababu Naidu
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Image Credit: ANI

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called for the "integration of knowledge and technology to overcome challenges" arising out of social distancing that may continue even after the coronavirus pandemic dies down. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief spoke to NRIs at a virtual conference. He underscored the importance of virtual working and digital living to ensure revival and continuation of everyday businesses, and other economic activities, as per a party press release.

Naidu said that nearly 1,000 NRIs, who came online from the US, Australia, Bahrain, and other countries, said that global crisis like COVID-19 could be overcome only if online tools are promoted more. "Digital currencies should be made more cost-effective than paper currencies. Door delivery of cash should be ushered in to cover those who cannot adapt to digital solutions," read the release.

Naidu also said that he had spoken to experts, intellectuals and former bureaucrats as part of the global forum for sustainable transformation to come out with the best ideas for policy formation to effectively fight the deadly virus. He expressed concern about how "even developed countries like the US could not withstand the coronavirus as 2,000 deaths are being reported in America per day". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tagovailoa's stock tumbles at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Las Vegas sportsbooks are buying the possibility that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will slide, at least a little bit, when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night. Once pegged as the likely second quarterback drafted -- after LSUs Jo...

News outlets should name sources: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the media outlets should be mandated to name their sources in their stories, as he slammed the top mainstream American media for their alleged dishonest reporting. During a news conference at the White Hou...

Rugby-World Rugby chief says current crisis may lead to calendar consensus

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont believes the unity shown in the global game during the coronavirus pandemic will finally lead to a new international competition along the lines of last years Nations Championship proposal. Beaumont, who f...

China needs to be accountable about coronavirus spread: Pompeo

Accusing China of hiding facts regarding coronavirus, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday said President Xi Jinping led government needs to be accountable and should tell how COVID-19 spread rapidly around the world. Speaking to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020