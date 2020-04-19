Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 data in India improving with each passing day: Harsh Vardhan

During his visit to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Sunday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the data of the coronavirus is "improving" with each passing day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:05 IST
COVID-19 data in India improving with each passing day: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during his visit to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

During his visit to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Sunday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the data of the coronavirus is "improving" with each passing day. "I am being told that around 95 patients, out of the 177 admitted here (Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital) will be discharged by today evening. Analysis of our data in the past few days has been satisfactory. The data is improving everyday," he said while speaking to ANI.

"The doubling rate of patients in the last 14 days was 6.2 days. When it was calculated for the last 7 days it turned out to be 7.2 days. It has turned out to be 9.7 days for the past 3 days. It is a good indication," he added. The Union Minister also told ANI that around 12-13 patients in the hospital are in ICU but are stable.

"I have been told that 12-13 patients are in ICU. No one serious and also no patient admitted in this hospital needed a ventilator so far." The minister also spoke to a doctor who developed COVID-19 while treating the patients at the airport and Narela Medical Centre in Delhi and said, "Even after having coronavirus, his morale was very high. The doctor is admitted here and I spoke to him via video conferencing." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson begins taking charge after Covid-19 hospitalisation: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun taking charge of the government even as he convalesces at Chequers in south-east England, following his hospitalisation after testing positive for coronavirus. The Sunday Telegraph reports that...

COVID-19: Amid lockdown, Delhi Police provides ration to Manipuri students

The Delhi Police came to the rescue of three Manipuri students staying in the national capital by providing them free ration after they ran out of food and money amid the ongoing lockdown, a senior police officer said. The male students are...

I-T return forms being revised to allow assessees to avail benefit of timeline extensions: CBDT

The income tax department on Sunday said it is revising the I-T return forms for the financial year 2019-20 to allow assessees to avail benefits of various timeline extension granted by the government following the COVID-19 outbreak. The ne...

New guidelines barring delivery of non-essentials by e-commerce will disappoint consumers, small businesses, manufacturers: Amazon India.

New guidelines barring delivery of non-essentials by e-commerce will disappoint consumers, small businesses, manufacturers Amazon India....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020