COVID-19 data in India improving with each passing day: Harsh Vardhan

During his visit to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Sunday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the data of the coronavirus is "improving" with each passing day. "I am being told that around 95 patients, out of the 177 admitted here (Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital) will be discharged by today evening. Analysis of our data in the past few days has been satisfactory. The data is improving everyday," he said while speaking to ANI.

"The doubling rate of patients in the last 14 days was 6.2 days. When it was calculated for the last 7 days it turned out to be 7.2 days. It has turned out to be 9.7 days for the past 3 days. It is a good indication," he added. The Union Minister also told ANI that around 12-13 patients in the hospital are in ICU but are stable.

"I have been told that 12-13 patients are in ICU. No one serious and also no patient admitted in this hospital needed a ventilator so far." The minister also spoke to a doctor who developed COVID-19 while treating the patients at the airport and Narela Medical Centre in Delhi and said, "Even after having coronavirus, his morale was very high. The doctor is admitted here and I spoke to him via video conferencing." (ANI)

