Sudip Bandyopadhyay refutes allegations leveled by opposition over COVID-19 death toll

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Sunday denied the allegations leveled by the Opposition that TMC is suppressing the death toll due to COVID-19 and clarified saying that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regularly briefs media about the situation in the State.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:02 IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay speaking to ANI on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Sunday denied the allegations leveled by the Opposition that TMC is suppressing the death toll due to COVID-19 and clarified saying that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regularly briefs media about the situation in the State. Speaking to ANI, on being asked about BJP alleging TMC for randomly suppressing the death toll while Congress and CMP stated a protest over the same issue yesterday, Bandyopadhyay said that "As political parties, Congress, CPM and BJP can raise allegations but according to me there is no iota of truth into their allegations. They are far away from the truth."

"Everyday, Chief Secretary if not the Chief Minister herself who is also the Health Minister of the State, addresses the media everyday (over COVID-19 details). As the State elections are to be held next year, opposition parties will naturally try to find out a way by which they can reach to a section of the people of West Bengal by saying the truth or lie, whatever it is," he added. The Minister continued saying that according to him Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has earned a very good reputation and her down to earth image has helped in increasing the credibility of TMC at a large scale. People of West Bengal have been broadly benefitted, he added.

On being asked about the allegation leveled by BJP over corruption in distribution of ration across the State, Bandyopadhyay said that no such irregularities have been reported so far. "So far according to the collected info from the Food Consumer Affairs and PDS, there have not been any allegations against the government regarding the irregularities. These are wild allegations with no evidence, there is no solid data claiming that people are being deprived of the ration," he said.

He continued saying that the opposition parties are trying to get back their bases in West Bengal and the current Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar is providing them with a "Shelter". "These allegation should stop right here. A Governor maintains cetain dignity and rules but in West Bengal it is exceptional," he added.

So far, West Bengal has reported 310 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

