Lockdown in Telangana extended to May 7

Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the ongoinglockdown in the state has been extended to May seven

Briefing reporters after a state cabinet meeting, he saidthe lockdown would be implemented in a tough manner in thestate

He also said food delivery apps would not be allowed tooperate in the state from Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

