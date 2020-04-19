Left Menu
BJP govt in UP completely failed in tacking COVID-19 crisis: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:40 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday the BJP government has "completely failed" in tackling the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus crisis. He also alleged the government was trying to divert people's attention by "selling golden dreams" to different sections of the society.

"The BJP government has completely failed in tackling the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite verbal orders from the government, people are facing livelihood problem. The BJP government is trying to sell golden dreams to different sections of the society and divert them. They are unable to evaluate the situation and also not able to find the correct way to solve this problem," the SP chief said in a statement. He also said, "The BJP government is indulging in discrimination over bringing back labourers stranded in other states. Nobody is talking about the poorest of the poor. They are facing starvation. Afraid of public anger, BJP workers are hiding in their homes. People have understood that the BJP does not stand with poor and the weaker sections of the society." Yadav alleged that the Team-11 of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "does not have the correct statistics" pertaining to unemployed persons.

Adityanath has set up 'Team-11' comprising as many inter-departmental committees to fight the coronavirus spread and its multi-lateral fallouts on multiple fronts ranging from ensuring medicare to victims to the supply of essentials and tackle long marches of jobless workers back home. "They don't even know how many youth are under-employed ('ardh berozgaar'). From where will they give employment to the youth?" he posed, adding, "The BJP will have to explain in how many years crores will get jobs, as the party is in power in the state for just one-and-half years more." PTI NAV NSD NSD

