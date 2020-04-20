Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro appears in protest backing military

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 20-04-2020 05:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 05:11 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro appears in protest backing military

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro came out in public to support a small protest that defended military intervention, prompting strong criticism across the political spectrum while also infringing his own ministry's recommendation to maintain social distancing. On the day Brazil celebrates its army, Bolsonaro made an appearance at the protest held in front of the army's headquarters on Sunday in the capital city of Brasilia.

There, dozens of tightly-packed protesters, many of whom were not wearing masks, were calling for the Supreme Court and Congress to be shut down. "I am here because I believe in you. You are here because you believe in Brazil," said Bolsonaro, a former army captain who waxes nostalgic for the country's 1964-1985 dictatorship.

Since being sworn in on January 1 2019, Bolsonaro has asked the defence ministry to organise commemorations of the two decade-long military dictatorship, paid tribute to General Alfredo Stroessner, the military strongman in neighbouring Paraguay, and backed changes in schools' history curriculum that would revise the way children are thought about the 1964 military coup. But for some, Bolsonaro crossed a line Sunday.

"The president of the republic crossed the Rubicon," wrote Felipe Santa Cruz, president of the Brazilian Bar Association, on his official Twitter account. "Time for Democrats to unite, to overcome difficulties and disagreements, in the name of a greater good called FREEDOM!" Supreme Court Justice Luís Roberto Barroso, focused his criticism on protesters. "It is frightening to see demonstrations for the return of the military regime, after 30 years of democracy," he wrote on Twitter.

Many Brazilians were also angered at Bolsonaro's defiance of the stay-at-home measures introduced by several states governors. Bolsonaro has multiplied public appearances in recent weeks, meeting with supporters, protesters, passersby or business owners.

On Saturday, hundreds of people denouncing pandemic restriction measures opposed by Bolsonaro snarled traffic in major Brazilian cities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares off to cautious start, U.S. crude slides

Caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while U.S. crude prices took an early spill.Japan report...

Israelis protest against Netanyahu while maintaining social distancing

Thousands of protesters assembled in Tel Avivs emblematic Rabin Square while keeping two meters distance from each other, on Sunday night to demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus continuing rule. According to The Times of I...

Panama registers 194 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths

Panama registered 194 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the countrys total to 4,467 cases, the health ministry said.Panamas head of epidemiology Lourdes Moreno said there were six more deaths due to coronavirus, raising Panam...

UP's Jajmau declared 'red zone' after 6 students test positive for COVID-19

Jajmau has been declared as red zone after six students tested positive for coronavirus here on Sunday, police said. As per the government guidelines, red zones indicate infection hotspots.Speaking to media, Circle Officer RK Chaturvedi sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020