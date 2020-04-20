What social distancing? Future polls to see huge rallies as before: Experts

The trend of election campaigning moving into the digital space would continue its momentum in future polls and the coronavirus pandemic would have no adverse bearing on traditional forms of campaigning, experts said on Monday. Though social distancing and curbs on large gatherings would go once coronavirus is stamped out and the situation returns to normalcy, there was debate in some quarters as to whether huge election rallies and crowded election meetings will be a casualty in future.

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi said campaigning has been moving into the digital space in the last few years and it would continue to expand and widen going forward in any case, and its nothing do with COVID-19. Social distancing is not for all times. As soon as coronavirus lockdown is lifted, we will get back to normal, he told PTI, indicating that it would be business as usual on campaign front in future polls.

Political scientist Sandeep Shastri said over the last five-six years there has been increasing use of social media and new forms of campaigning, but added that even today the reach of social media is restricted and not that widespread. I dont see a situation where old forms of campaigning will be given up. I dont really see that happening, Shastri said.

He would not be surprised if politicians would continue to reach out to their electorate using old methods. Though, of course, post coronavirus, the increase in use of social media will definitely be there but I dont think it will replace the traditional forms of campaigning. Another former chief election commissioner T S Krishnamurthy said he sees "a reasonable possibility" of the trend of use of social media for campaigning getting a fresh push due to the COVID-19 pandemic when the social distancing was a norm.

"If you can have this kind of digital canvassing, (campaign) expenses may come down, he said. Quraishi, meanwhile, said he is more worried about the kind distressing social distancing which has happened in terms of a community during the lockdown period.

Because of the hate campaign (against a community), the social distancing which is going to happen because of the communal virus, thats more dangerous and long-lasting than the coronavirus. Coronavirus will go hopefully very soon, Quraishi said. On electoral reforms, Krishnamurthy said some of the important among them can be pushed through by a simple majority in Parliament but most political parties give a convenient excuse that there is no consensus.

In my opinion, some of the important reforms can be pushed through by simple majority by amending the Representation of the People Act. Where there is constitutional amendment required, there consensus may be necessary, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.