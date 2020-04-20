Indore: On Mahajan's plea, BJP leaders pray for COVID-19 cure

Several BJP leaders from Indore, including Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani, prayed on Monday morning on the request of senior colleague and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in order to contain and curb the novel coronavirus outbreak. A day earlier, Mahajan had asked people to "recite Rudra at 10:30 am on April 20 (Monday), chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra" or "the names of your favourite Gods for half an hour with remembrance of Ahilya Mata, in order to free ourselves from the wrath of coronavirus".

BJP leaders in the city, among the worst hit in the country by the coronavirus outbreak, claimed several people recited prayers, including priests of 11 prominent Shiva temples here. The Congress had on Sunday said it would have been better if Mahajan questioned the dismal role of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in containing the outbreak.

Lalwani, on Monday, hit back claiming prayers had lots of power but "it is unfortunate the Congress is politicising the issue". "The Congress should clarify if all its leaders are atheists," Lalwani told PTI.

Indore has 897 COVID-19 cases, and 52 people have died of the infection..

