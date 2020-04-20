Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump: “Very nice call” with Minnesota governor

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:00 IST
Trump: “Very nice call” with Minnesota governor
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said he got a "very nice call" from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday. Walz tried calling Trump on Friday but couldn't get through at the time to the president or the vice president.

Walz placed that call after Trump tweeted "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" in support of a protest outside the governor's residence in St. Paul against Minnesota's stay-at-home order, which is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. The president's tone was different in a tweet Monday morning: "Received a very nice call from @GovTimWalz of Minnesota. We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!" Walz plans to discuss the call at a previously scheduled news conference.

While he has expressed frustration with the state's difficulties with the federal government in securing personal protective equipment and testing supplies, he's been measured in his criticism of Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from Thursday -Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a four-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities from Thursday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.Turkey imposed lockdowns in 31 cities over the past two weekends. ...

Sports News Roundup: Players joining exhibition events must be vigilant; Hamilton says Mercedes in his dream team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Players joining exhibition events must be vigilant authoritiesPlayers are free to participate in exhibition events while the professional tennis season remains shut due to the novel coron...

Sri Lanka postpones parliamentary poll for nearly 2 months due to COVID-19 outbreak

Sri Lankas Election Commission on Monday postponed the parliamentary elections for nearly two months in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed seven people and infected 295 others in the country. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa o...

5 kg rice to each member of family without ration card: CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the state government will provide 5 kg rice to each member of a family who does not have ration card during the nationwide lockdown. Reviewing the preparedness of Kamrup district admini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020