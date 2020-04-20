BJP leader, 15 others held for defying prohibitory orders, holding protest in Barmer

Sixteen people including the Balotra unit president of the BJP were arrested on Monday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and holding a protest during the ongoing lockdown, police said. The protest was against the municipal council for alleged discrimination in ration distribution.

"Despite the fact that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is imposed and lockdown is there, they held a protest in front of the municipal corporation office," Station House Officer (SHO) of Balotra Police Station Niranjan Pratap Singh said. They have been arrested, the SHO added.

Those who were arrested include the Balotra unit president of the BJP, Mahesh Chauhan. They protesters were accusing the municipal council officers of discrimination in the ration distribution to the needy..

