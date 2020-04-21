Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netanyahu and rival Gantz clinch Israel power-sharing deal

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 00:47 IST
Netanyahu and rival Gantz clinch Israel power-sharing deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz signed a deal on Monday to form a national emergency government, ending a year of unprecedented political deadlock.

The power sharing agreement clinched after weeks of negotiations gave a clear end-date for the premiership of Netanyahu, Israel's longest serving leader, who has become for many the face of the nation. Netanyahu, who is under criminal indictment in three corruption cases, will remain prime minister for 18 months after which Gantz will replace him, according to the agreement signed by both men.

Netanyahu's trial on charges that include bribery, fraud and breach of trust is due to begin on May 24. He denies any wrongdoing. Over the past year the right-wing leader, in power for more than a decade, has presided over a caretaker government following three inconclusive elections in April and September 2019 and on March 2, just as the country began grappling with the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have prevented a fourth election. We will protect democracy. We will fight coronavirus and care for all Israel's citizens," Gantz said on Twitter after signing the deal. Netanyahu Tweeted the Israeli flag. Until he takes over as premier, Gantz, a former armed forces chief, will serve as defence minister with his political allies receiving the same number of ministerial portfolios as Likud.

The coalition agreement, released to the media, also states that while the new government will strive for peace and regional stability, plans to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank - land that the Palestinians seek for a state - could be promoted. The move would mean a de-facto annexation of territory presently under Israeli military control. It would have to be greenlighted by the United States, after which Netanyahu would be permitted to advance plans from July 1, the agreement says.

"Given the Trump administration's close relationship with Netanyahu, we have very serious, challenging days ahead," said Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestine Liberation Organisation official. "This is extremely dangerous not just for Palestine, for Israel, for the region, but for the world." A U.S. peace proposal announced by President Donald Trump in January was embraced by Israel and rejected flat out by the Palestinians, partly because it awards Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including nearly all the occupied land on which it has built settlements.

But the new Israeli government's first priority would be managing the coronavirus crisis. Israel, with a population of about 9 million, has so far confirmed more than 13,500 COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths. Restrictions to curb coronavirus transmission have sent unemployment above 26%.

On the campaign trail, Gantz pledged not to serve in a government led by a prime minister facing criminal charges, but he backtracked last month, saying the enormity of the coronavirus crisis necessitated an emergency unity government. The decision to join forces with Netanyahu enraged many of Gantz's political allies who split from the party and will be part of the opposition in Israel's 120-member parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Oil price plunge gives Ecuador opening to lift fuel subsidies -minister

The plunge in global crude prices gives Ecuador an opportunity to once again try to lift costly fuel subsidies, though the government would maintain some support for sectors of the population who need it, Energy Minister Rene Ortiz said on ...

IMF may need 'exceptional measures' to facilitate pandemic response -Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund may need to step outside its comfort zone and consider exceptional measures to help countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate its economic impact, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said o...

Cash cows: Chad repays USD 100-mln Angola debt with cattle

Angola has received a herd of more than 1,000 cattle from Chad, a government official said on Monday, the latest shipment of an unusual debt repayment deal. The landlocked central African country, impoverished despite its oil revenues, cont...

Jaguars release WR Lee

The Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Marqise Lee on Monday. Lee reportedly is healthy after playing only six games with three receptions for 18 yards in 2019. He missed the 2018 season after tearing multiple ligaments in his left...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020