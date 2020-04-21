Trump says he rejected sum South Korea offered for defense costs

Trump says he rejected sum South Korea offered for defense costsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 04:58 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had rejected a sum offered by South Korea in response to his demand that Seoul pay for a larger share of the cost of U.S. military forces deployed in the country.
"Now they've offered us a certain amount of money and I've rejected it," Trump said at a White House news conference.
"We're defending a wonderful nation. We're asking them to pay for a big percentage of what we're doing. It's not fair. ... It's a question of will they contribute toward the defense of their own nation."
