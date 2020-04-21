U.S. President Trump's re-election campaign raises $13.6 mln in March

U.S. President Trump's re-election campaign raises $13.6 mln in MarchReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 09:05 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump raised $13.6 million in March for his re-election campaign, ending the month with $98.5 million in cash, according to a disclosure filed on Monday with the Federal Election Committee.
The haul during March marks a decrease from February when Trump's campaign committee raised $14.2 million.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump