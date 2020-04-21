Left Menu
Palghar lynching: Time not apt for political fight, says Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:45 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hit out at those questioning the law and order situation in Maharashtra in the wake of the Palghar lynching incident, saying the time is not right to engage in political battles and collective efforts are needed to fight the coronavirus. He said levelling allegations or calling for resignations of state ministers, at a time when the fight against the deadly coronavirus is on, should be avoided and care should be taken that collective efforts to overcome the crisis do not slow down.

Condemning the lynching incident, Pawar said it occurred out of misunderstanding, and immediate steps were taken by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and over 100 people were arrested even as probe is on in the incident. The state government has already ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident that took place on April 16 when three Mumbai residents, including two seers, who were on their way to Surat in Gujarat in a car, were lynched by villagers in Palghar on the suspicion that they were child-lifters.

"What happened was not good, it should not have happened. The incident took place out of misunderstanding (rumour), it is being alleged the law and order situation has deteriorated, demands are being made for resignations, Pawar said in his address via Facebook. We will engage in political battles or settle scores later. But this is not the time. We need to face the coronavirus crisis collectively, the NCP chief said, without naming any party or leader.

After the incident, many BJP leaders slammed the Shiv Sena-led coalition government--also comprising the Congress and the NCP--for the "administrative" failure to protect the Hindu seers. Pawar said, "Such an incident should not have happened, it is condemnable...I insist we should take care that the efforts of combating the crisis do not slow down." The NCP president also asked the media not to broadcast negative reports, and highlight efforts that inspire confidence among people in the face of the coronavirus threat.

The former Union minister also asked Muslims to celebrate Ramzan by staying at home during the lockdown period, to contain the spread of the coronavirus..

