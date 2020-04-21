Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Surjewala, Hooda alleges mismanagement in wheat procurement by Haryana govt

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:45 IST
After Surjewala, Hooda alleges mismanagement in wheat procurement by Haryana govt

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday expressed concern over alleged mismanagement of wheat procurement in the state. “The government has continued to claim that it was ready for the purchase. But when farmers brought wheat to the ‘mandis’ (markets), they were made to wait for too long. Many of these farmers had to return,” he alleged. The Leader of the Opposition also said there was an “atmosphere of mistrust” between the government and grain merchants or 'Arhitiyas', due to which the procurement process has been “disrupted”. “The government should speed up the process on the lines of Punjab by building trust with the Arhitiyas to ensure smooth procurement,” the senior Congress leader said in a statement here. While mustard procurement by the state agencies began on April 15, wheat procurement began on April 20

On the first two days of procurement of wheat, government procuring agencies have procured nearly 2.84 lakh metric tones (MT) of the crop, while over 1.49 lakh MT of mustard has been procured since April 15, officials said. On Monday, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had alleged that there was chaos in wheat procurement centers across the state which has left the farmers in the lurch. Meanwhile, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala paid a visit to the mandis of Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts on Tuesday. He said farmers and 'Arhitiyas' share good ties and if the farmers want to sell their produce to them, the government procurement agencies should not insist on direct purchase. The INLD leader also said that the farmers should not have been asked to register details of the crops to be sold by them all over again on 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal when revenue officials in their area have all the relevant details and records. Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Tuesday reiterated the commitment of the state government to purchase every single grain of the farmers. He said the farmers and majority of 'Arhitiyas' were cooperating with the government keeping in mind the difficulties due to the COVID-19 situation, adding the opposition too must extend their cooperation. Notwithstanding the claims made by the opposition, the minister said there was no capping for purchase of wheat produce and entire produce of farmers will be procured

Hooda, however, said his party had extended full support to the government to deal with the COVID-19 situation and also requested everyone to follow all guidelines of the government, including social distancing. “The government should not add to the troubles of farmers who are already going through lot of hardships. The farmers are reaching the mandis after harvesting their crops with great difficultly, facing unseasonal rains, hailstorm and labour shortage. Massive mismanagement at the mandis is pushing the farmers into distress,” he said. PTI SUN VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

MCX fixes 'negative' due date rate for crude oil futures to reflect NYMEX quote

After facing flak for fixing an interim settlement rate of Re 1 per barrel for crude oil futures despite a benchmark international market rate for May 2020 contract dipping into negative zone, Indias leading commodity exchange MCX on Tuesda...

Odisha govt, UNICEF join hands to keep children busy during lockdown

The Odisha government along with UNICEF on Tuesday released a calendar-based fun-filled list of activities for children to keep over 16 lakh children engaged in a meaningful way during the lockdown. As many as 72,587 Anganwadi centres havin...

Indore mob attack: 2 doctors give saplings, signal forgiveness

Two women doctors who were part of a group that got assaulted by a mob in Taatpati Bakhal in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on April 1 returned to the area on Tuesday to offer saplings as a sign of moving on through forgiveness. They were welcome...

Georgia extends coronavirus state of emergency till May 22

Georgia on Tuesday extended until May 22 a state of emergency it declared to slow the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Irakli Chikovani said.The state of emergency, originally meant to last until April 21, entails a night cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020