PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:12 IST
Fadnavis meets Maharashtra Governor

BJP leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis and the last week's Palghar lynching incident. There was no offical word on what transpired between the two leaders during the meeting at Raj Bhavan here.

The meeting took place a day after the Bombay High Court declined interim relief on a plea challenging the state cabinet's recommendation that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray be nominated as a member of the Legislative Council by the Governor. Thackeray, who is not a member of the either house of the legislature, was sworn in as CM on November 28, 2019.

As per constitutional norms, Thackeray must become a member of the either house before May 28 (within 6 months of taking oath) to continue holding the top post. Sources close to Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said he met the Governor to discuss the Palghar mob lynching and the COVID 19 situation in the state.

Three men, two of them seers, were beaten to death by a violent mob in adjoining Palghar district on Thursday last on suspicion that they were child-lifters..

