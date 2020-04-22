Hong Kong leader says reshuffle aimed at economic recovery after coronavirus

Hong Kong leader says reshuffle aimed at economic recovery after coronavirusReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:11 IST
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the replacement of several ministers was aimed at reviving the coronavirus-hit economy and was unrelated to recent remarks by institutions in mainladn China reaffirming Beijing's authority over the city.
China's state council approved a Hong Kong government shake-up earlier on Wednesday.
Ratcheting up tensions in the past week, Beijing's top representative office in the city enraged democrats when it said it was not bound by a law that restricts interference by other mainland Chinese agencies in the former British colony.
