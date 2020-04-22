Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi lauds Cong youth wing's efforts in helping people in distress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:38 IST
Rahul Gandhi lauds Cong youth wing's efforts in helping people in distress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lauded the efforts of the party's youth wing in helping people in distress during the novel coronavirus crisis. "The Indian Youth Congress has stepped up at this time of crisis to help those in need by distributing food, masks and essential supplies to our brothers and sisters in distress.

"I salute all our IYC leaders and workers across India for their dedication and selfless service," he said on Twitter. Gandhi also put out a video of the work done by the IYC workers in helping people during the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Harsimrat thanks Amit Shah for evacuation of Sikh pilgrims from Nanded

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for speaking to Maharashtra Chief Minister&#160;Uddhav Thackeray for the evacuation of the Sikh devotees stranded at the historic Gurdwara Hazur Sahib&#1...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 915pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

Israel suspends cellphone-tracking for coronavirus quarantine enforcement

An Israeli parliamentary oversight committee on Wednesday suspended police use of cellphone data to enforce coronavirus quarantines, with one lawmaker citing privacy concerns.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus government last month empowere...

Govt fixes subsidy of P&K fertilisers, pegs subsidy outgo at Rs 22,186 cr for FY21

The government on Wednesday approved nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic PK fertilisers for the current fiscal, entailing an estimated burden of Rs 22,186 crore on the central exchequer. Total subsidy outgo is estimated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020