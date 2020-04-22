Left Menu
Pompeo says annexation of West Bank is Israeli decision to make

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:10 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday it was an Israeli decision whether to annex parts of the West Bank and that the United States will offer its views on this to the new Israeli government in private.

"As for the annexation of the West Bank, the Israelis will ultimately make those decisions," Pompeo told reporters. "That's an Israeli decision. And we will work closely with them to share with them our views of this in (a) private setting."

