Trump, Qatari leader agree Taliban need to reduce violence in Afghanistan -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatari leader Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani agreed in a phone call on Wednesday on the importance of the Taliban reducing violence in Afghanistan, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of continuing discussions on prisoner releases in Afghanistan, the statement said.

