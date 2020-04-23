Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP president Nadda, other party leaders condemn 'attack' on Arnab Goswami

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:50 IST
BJP president Nadda, other party leaders condemn 'attack' on Arnab Goswami

BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda, on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on senior journalist Arnab Goswami and targeted the Congress over the incident. "Shocking to see Arnab Goswami attacked after Congress CMs publicly threatened him. Sad to see such public hounding of a journalist for his freedom of speech. Congress shows it is the party that brought Emergency and continues its rich tradition of trampling free speech," Nadda tweeted.  There was no immediate reaction from the opposition party.  Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami's car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on the way home in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Both the attackers have been arrested, they added.  Senior BJP leader and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also condemned the incident. He said every attack on any journalist is condemnable as this is against democracy and sought action against the accused as per law.

Several other BJP leaders also deplored the incident and took aims at the Congress. Goswami, the editor-in-chief and owner of Republic TV, said in a video posted after the incident that he was told by his security guards that the attackers were Youth Congress workers.

There was no confirmation of the same by either police or the youth outfit. The journalist has invited sharp criticism from Congress leaders for his remarks aimed at their party president Sonia Gandhi during a TV discussion on the Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched.

Senior Congress leaders, including chief ministers, slammed Goswami with the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that it was "deeply disgraceful that PM and BJP eulogize this brand of TV anchors"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sindh govt moves Pak SC against acquittals in Daniel Pearl murder case

Pakistans Sindh government has challenged in the Supreme Court the provincial high courts verdict that acquitted British-born top al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three others in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel P...

Ex Jharkhand minister sentenced to 7 years' rigorous imprisonment in PMLA case

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka was on Thursday sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 2 crore by a Ranchi court in connection with a money laundering case, officials said. The quantum of sentence was ...

Germany should be ready to pay more into EU budget, Merkel says

Germany should be ready to pay more into the European Union budget, which needs to include an economic program aimed at supporting an upswing in the next two years, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.Our consultations today wont yet ...

Saudi Arabia gives three-month loan repayment delay for citizens - central bank

Saudi Arabias Monetary Authority has instructed the kingdoms banks to delay by three months the payment of installments due on all financing facilities extended to Saudi employees, without additional fees, the central bank said on Twitter o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020