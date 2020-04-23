Left Menu
Run special trains for migrants in Maha after lockdown: Ajit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:59 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run special train services from Mumbai and Pune to ferry migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra to their native states after the lockdown ends on May 3. According to an official statement, in a letter to Goyal, Pawar said that the migrant workers, stranded in different parts of Maharashtra, may step out in big numbers to return to their states when the train services resume after the lockdown is lifted.

This can lead to law and order problem (with workers coming out in big numbers), he added. To avoid this, the Railway Ministry should run special trains, he demanded.

The Maharashtra Finance Minister said that the state government has arranged accommodation and food for the migrant workers, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. He said six-and-half lakh workers are currently staying across the shelters provided by the state government.

Pawar also referred to the scores of migrant workers gathering outside Bandra Railway Station here on April 14 -- when the nationwide lockdown was to end, but was extended till May 3 -- and said the incident marked how desperate the labourers were to return to their home states. "The law and order problem can be avoided and workers can return to their respective home states safely if the Railway Ministry runs special trains for them after the lockdown period is over," the statement quoted Pawar as saying in the letter.

