Mamata accuses governor of transgressing constitutional dharma

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankharof repeatedly interfering in the functioning of the stateadministration, and asked him to judge who has crossed thelimit of constitutional dharma and the norms of decencybetween the two constitutional functionaries

In a strongly worded seven-page letter to thegovernor, Banerjee said Dhankhar has forgotten that she is the"elected chief minister of a proud Indian state" whereas he isnominated

"It is for you to judge who has flagrantlytransgressed constitutional dharma and even basic norms ofdecency between constitutional functionaries," Banerjee saidin the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

