Covid-19: Jharkhand CM orders probe into social boycott of family

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday ordered a probe following reports that people of a village in Ramgarh district have ostracised a family claiming that its member who recently returned from Chhattisgarh is a Covid-19 patient. Ramgarh district Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh said villagers of Murudih under Gola block allegedly prevented a woman member of the family from using a tube well, insisting that the man who had returned home from the neighbouring state was carrying the coronavirus.

"A probe has been ordered into the allegation of social boycott of a family by villagers who alleged that the brother-in-law of the woman is a coronavirus positive case," he said. The man has been asked to stay in home quarantine in adherence to the standard COVID-19 protocol, Singh said.

Asking the district's top official to help the family, Soren renewed his appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours. "Do not pay attention to rumours. Both the pandemic and rumours can be fought with cooperation from society.

Maintain distance with each other, but stay connected in heart," Soren said in a tweet. Gola Block Development Officer Kuldeep Kumar and local police station in-charge Dhananjay Prasad visited the village and preliminary investigation suggested there was no coronavirus positive patient, Singh said.

The district has so far not reported any COVID-19 case, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said. The deputy commissioner said legal action will be taken against those behind the social boycott of the family after the officials who visited the village submit their report.

The woman is engaged in Mukhya Mantri Didi Kitchen scheme under which cooked food is provided to the needy and those stranded during the lockdown. The SP also dismissed as fake a video purportedly showing a couple of children crying for food which has gone viral going on social media.