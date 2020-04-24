Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cooperate with Anganwadi workers, do not visit mosques during Ramzan amid lockdown: appeals Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday appealed to people to cooperate with Anganwadi workers doing door-to-door screening, and requested them not to visit any mosque during Ramzan amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:32 IST
Cooperate with Anganwadi workers, do not visit mosques during Ramzan amid lockdown: appeals Owaisi
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi . Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday appealed to people to cooperate with Anganwadi workers doing door-to-door screening, and requested them not to visit any mosque during Ramzan amid the coronavirus lockdown. Owaisi said, "We should all cooperate with our lifesavers who are doctors, nurses, police and ASHA workers. We should follow social distancing and cooperate with the employees who are coming for screening in GHMC areas, as most of the cases are from that place. Now that the Ramadan season is going to start, I request you all not to pray in mosques. Nobody should come out after 7 pm as it is curfew time."

"We are doing this to protect, support and encourage the ASHA workers and Anganwadi employees who are going to each house for screening. I request everyone to cooperate with the Anganwadi employees who come to your home for screening, respect them and welcome them in a proper way. We can kick out the coronavirus when we cooperate with the Government," he said. Owaisi said, "In the entire Hyderabad parliament constituency, Nampally assembly segment, Borakpur, Moulali, Shakepet, Erragada municipal ward, 178 PPE kits are being disturbed by MIM party. We are also giving 2640 mini kits, altogether it is 2881."

"We all together should stop it, and we are together, we can stop the spread of this deadly disease. This is a critical situation for poor people. KCR and KTR accepted my request to give access to the Annapurna centres. There are 55 Annapurna centres put up in Hyderabad where food will be served till 6:00 pm," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mindtree Q4 net profit up 3.9 pc to Rs 206.2 cr

IT firm Mindtree on Friday reported 3.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.2 crore for March 2020 quarter, and said it anticipates softness in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 198.4 ...

Ultramarathon-Western States 100 run cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Western States 100 ultramarathon, originally scheduled for June 27, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while many other events were postponed, Ultra Trail World Tour UTWT said on Friday. The Western States 100 is the worlds...

Swedish finance minister warns coronavirus recession could to be worst since WWII

The downturn in Swedens economy could be the worst since World War Two, a government forecast showed on Friday, with gross domestic product shrinking as much as 10.The coalition government has already promised to spend 100 billion crowns 9....

Britain has set tight deadline, not moving in talks -EU's Barnier

The clock is ticking even more than before in talks on the future relationship between Britain and the European Union, but Britain is failing to move despite setting a tight timetable, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday.Britain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020