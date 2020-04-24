Offer Ramzan prayers at home with your family: Mecca Masjid Superintendent

Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent of Mecca Masjid of Hyderabad on Friday urged Muslim community to stay indoors and offer prayers from the confines of their houses during Ramzan.

"From tomorrow, holy Ramzan month is going to start, so I request all to pray to God at their residences as there is an outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. This time pray with your family and bring prosperity to your homes," said Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent of Mecca Masjid while speaking to ANI.

With the sighting of the moon, Ramzan will begin on April 24. While April 25 will be the first day of Roza. (ANI)