Brazil justice minister quits, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling in police

Updated: 24-04-2020 20:32 IST
Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro announced his resignation on Friday in a public address accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of political interference in law enforcement.
Moro said Bolsonaro had insisted on firing federal police chief Mauricio Valeixo without agreeing to a replacement of a similar technical profile.
