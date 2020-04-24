Rouhani urges Iran military to seek regional stability, remain vigilant -TV

Rouhani urges Iran military to seek regional stability, remain vigilant -TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:32 IST
President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called on Iran's armed forces to seek regional stability while maintaining vigilance and a strong presence, state TV reported, as a war of words escalated with arch-enemy the United States. The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that Tehran would destroy U.S. warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran over "harassment" of U.S. vessels.
"We must carefully follow strategies ensuring the sustainable stability of the region while maintaining vigilance and authoritative presence in the area," state TV quoted Rouhani as telling Iran's defence minister by telephone.
