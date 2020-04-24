Brazil justice minister quits, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling in police

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned on Friday and accused far-right President Jair Bolsonaro of potentially criminal meddling in law enforcement, creating a political crisis in the middle of the worsening coronavirus outbreak. A corruption-busting former judge and high-profile minister, Moro said he quit because Bolsonaro fired federal police chief Mauricio Valeixo for personal and political reasons. His sudden exit is a hammer-blow for the government and is likely to erode support for Bolsonaro, whose popularity has already slipped due to his handling of the pandemic.

Moro's soft-spoken address on live television included a series of devastating accusations against the president, who has yet to explain why he wanted Valeixo out. The president's office did not respond to a request for comment. Bolsonaro said on Twitter that he would "re-establish the truth" about Moro and Valeixo's departures at a 5 p.m. news conference.

Brazilian financial markets tumbled, with stocks falling 8% and the exchange rate slipping more than 3% to a record low, as investors speculated that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes could be the next civilian 'super minister' to depart. The serious nature of the allegations are likely to expose Bolsonaro to serious political and even legal risks.

Moro said Bolsonaro feared Supreme Court probes, without giving further details, and wanted inside information from his top cop. Moro said those conditions were ultimately intolerable. "The president emphasized to me, explicitly, more than once, that he wanted someone who was a personal contact, whom he could call, from whom he could get information, intelligence reports," Moro said. "And really, that's not the job of the federal police to give that information."

The head of Brazilian bar association OAB, Felipe Santa Cruz, said the organization "will analyze the alleged crimes highlighted by Moro." As Moro finished his televised address, protests rang out across Brazil, with people banging pots and pans from their apartments and shouting "Bolsonaro out!"

Similar protests broke out last week after Bolsonaro fired popular Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who had clashed with the president over how to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Yet the departure of Moro may pose more risk to Bolsonaro's coalition, which has joined conservative social activists with a broad swath of Brazilians demanding cleaner government.

"The exit of minister Sergio Moro from the government shows the Bolsonaro government distancing itself from the popular desire to fight corruption. It is the defeat of ethics," the centrist Podemos party said in a statement. EYES ON GUEDES

The government's widening divisions spooked investors already concerned about a diminished role for Bolsonaro's other star minister, University of Chicago-trained economist Guedes, who runs the Economy Ministry. "We're seeing the government come apart in the middle of a really serious situation," said Fernando Bergallo, head of currency trading at FB Capital. "There are rumors that the next to go is Paulo Guedes. With that, the government is finished."

The Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moro said he had agreed to serve in Bolsonaro's government as long as he had free rein to appoint his subordinates without political pressure. However, he said Bolsonaro had been seeking to change the top federal police officer since the second half of 2019 without giving an adequate reason.

The firing of Valeixo, which Moro said was unfounded, proved to be the final straw. Moro said he was caught by surprise and took it to mean that the president wanted him out of the job. The former judge said he had not seen political interference in Brazil's federal police of that kind even under previous governments whose officials and allies were investigated and convicted of participating in sweeping corruption schemes.

For four years, Moro oversaw Brazil's largest-ever corruption probe, which uncovered billions of dollars in bribes and jailed scores of powerful businessmen and politicians, including leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. But the relationship between the two had grown tense, especially as Bolsonaro showed interest in changing the leadership of the federal police force in Rio de Janeiro, where he built his political base in three decades as a lawmaker.

The political dispute comes as the coronavirus epidemic gathers steam in Brazil, while Bolsonaro faces widespread criticism for playing down the seriousness of the disease and campaigning against social distancing orders imposed by governors. A record daily total of 407 people died from the virus in Brazil within 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, with 3,735 new confirmed cases. So far, 3,313 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with nearly 50,000 cases confirmed.