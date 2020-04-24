Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. weighs taking stakes in U.S. energy cos, other options -Mnuchin

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:19 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. weighs taking stakes in U.S. energy cos, other options -Mnuchin

The Trump administration is considering taking stakes in U.S. energy companies as one possible option as it seeks to help the nation's oil and gas sector amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

President Donald Trump, speaking alongside Mnuchin at a White House event, said he wants to help the oil and gas industry and suggested the federal government could buy fuel for the country in advance as well as purchase airline tickets in advance. "We're looking at a whole bunch of alternatives," Mnuchin said.

Trump also said that Russia and Saudi Arabia could make further production cuts amid the glut in the oil market amid the pandemic, adding that Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota are cutting production as well as Canada. "It's going to be natural at this point," Trump said of such cuts.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump urged to suspend H1B and other foreign workers visa

A US lawmaker has urged President Donald Trump to suspend the foreign workers programme, including H-1B, as more than 26 million Americans have lost their job because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to Trump, Congressman Paul Gosar...

Coronavirus cases cross 2,500 in Delhi; Kejriwal says plasma therapy yielding encouraging results

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 2,500 mark on Friday, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients has yielded very encouraging initial results, giving a ray ...

Up to one in 10 residents of Moscow may have had coronavirus infections - laboratory

Tests in the wider Moscow region to see if people are carrying coronavirus antibodies suggest that as many as one in 10 residents may have been infected, a government project said on Friday.The results, disclosed to Reuters by Moscows Inter...

Fight over next coronavirus aid bill kicks into high gear in U.S. Congress

After passing 3 trillion of coronavirus relief in a rare run of bipartisanship, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress girded for a new battle over federal assistance to states and local governments grappling with the deadly outbrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020