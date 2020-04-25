Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Gov's office reaches out to stranded students from Maharashtra

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:27 IST
Lt Gov's office reaches out to stranded students from Maharashtra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu's office on Saturday reached out to three Pune-based students, who came to the union territory on a research project and are stuck in Bhaderwah township of Doda district for the past one month due to the nationwide lockdown, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. Nachiket Guttekar, Shamim Kulkarni and Ninad Dattar were about to leave Bhaderwah valley after completing their shoot for a documentary film when the lockdown left them with no choice but to stay back. They ended up as guests in the house of local school teacher, Nazim Malik, at Gatha village. "A representative of the Lieutenant Governor contacted the students and enquired about their well being. The Lt Governor's office also thanked Malik for taking care of the students from Maharashtra," the spokesperson said.

The trio had reached Bhadarwah on March 15 for shooting of a documentary and was scheduled to board a flight back home from Jammu on March 25. However, when the situation left them stranded, the school teacher's family came forward to help them. "The situation was scary when the government announced the lockdown. We were in panic because the surface and air traffic was suspended and all hotels were closed. But we were fortunate enough that this family graciously came forward and offered us to stay with them," Guttekar had told PTI on April 18.

Expressing his gratitude to the family, he said, "I think this is the real Kashmiriyat." PTI TAS  RDM RDM.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia lifts coronavirus quarantine from a Roma settlement

Slovak authorities have lifted a quarantine on one of five Roma settlements locked down in early April to prevent the spread of coronavirus from the communities, chief public health officer Jan Mikas said on Saturday. Slovakia closed off th...

Motorcycling-Rossi expects to decide future before season starts

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi says he wants to continue racing next year, when he will be 42, but will likely have to commit before he can see how competitive he is this season. A string of MotoGP races have been postponed until the ...

'Rajasthan’s free farming service scheme proves a hit among peasants'

A Rajasthan governments scheme to deploy tractors and some other equipment to help farmers in various agricultural activities free of cost amid the COVID 19 lockdown has proved quite popular with over 4,000 peasants availing these services....

Lockdown rules will not change in Maha till May 3: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the lockdown rules will remain unchanged in the state will May 3. Talking to PTI, Tope said there was no clarity in the Centres latest order regarding reopening of shops.We will get m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020