TRS enters 20th year: Foundation day to be low-key affair

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-04-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:57 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the party's flag at the TRS headquarters here marking the entry into twentieth year its existence on Monday morning Conveying greetings to people and party cadre, Rao gave a call to partymen to celebrate the occasion in a humble way given the ongoing lockdown to contain coronavirus spread. Besides getting statehood for Telangana, TRS has achieved many milestones during the past two decades, he was quoted as saying in a press release on Sunday.

"The TRS government has done miracles in the past six years... with several achievements in sectors such as welfare, electricity, drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, industry and so on. The government has solved many problems that people had been facing for decades," Rao said. According to him, the TRS party-led state government has been implementing many schemes and programmes in such a way that Telangana has become a trailblazer.

Though the party was supposed to celebrate its two decades of existence in a grand manner, it opted to keep it a low-key affair given the prevailing situation in the state as well as the country. Rao advised the party leaders to hoist flags at their respective places and also instructed them to follow lockdown rules strictly.

According to the party's website, TRS party, was founded on April 27, 2001 by the southern satrap with a sole objective of achieving separate statehood for Telangana. The state was formed on June 2, 2014 and KCR became the first chief minister.

He was re-elected as CM after his party recorded an astounding victory in the 2018 Assembly polls.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI.

